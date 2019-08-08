The Community Action Committee of Victoria administers a Department of Housing and Urban Development program to assist low income customers with their monthly city of Victoria water, sewer, garbage bill.
Walk-ins can apply beginning at 8 a.m. Aug. 22 at the Community Action Committee office, 4007 Halsey St.
The Community Action Committee will determine income eligibility with the customer’s three-month documentation of income provided with the itemized bill and history from the city water department.
The bill must be an active account and in the name of a household member who is at least 18 years old and responsible for the account, according to a news release from the Community Action Committee.
Households determined to be income eligible will be assisted with up to $125 per household for the water/sewer/garbage portion of the bill once a year. The household will be responsible for the remainder of the bill.
