The Women’s Club House was a feast for the eyes as the Bronte Club of Victoria members came into the Clubhouse on Nov. 21. The club was decorated for the Thanksgiving season as President Becky Miller called the meeting to order.
Following the recitation of the Collect and the pledges to the American and the Texas flag, Charlene Wood introduced the speaker, James Dodson, a consultant for Water and Coastal Resources and has consulted on water supply projects since 2007. He is also a principal for Groundswell Texas.
Dodson explained the difference between ground water and surface water to Bronte members, and reinforced the notion that water management requires new thinking and actions and must be holistic in nature if households and businesses will be able to access desired and required amounts of water in the future.
During the business meeting, Mary Jane Schultz reported on the amount raised to date for M. D. Anderson and notified members that money will still be collected at the next meeting. She also reported on the Public Library Board meeting that was held earlier that day.
Pam Pozzi also announced that one nomination for new membership had been received and members voted to accept this person as a new member. The person’s acceptance will be noted at the next meeting.
Miller thanked the hostesses for the decorations and the goodie bag that members were given at the conclusion of the meeting. Hostesses included Jan Hamilton, Julie McCan, Pam Pozzi, Elizabeth Rogers and Susan Whitehouse. The meeting was adjourned at 4 p.m.
