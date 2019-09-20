Join KIXS 108 for Townsquare Talk's free lunch and learn and get top marketing insights so you can grow your online presence at a fraction of the cost 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday at KIXS office, 107 N. Star Drive. The event is presented by Townsquare Talks’ Online Marketing Made Easy. Get a free ticket at eventbrite.com.
