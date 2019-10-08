As we recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October and the importance of early detection, Cuero Regional Hospital wants to extend that education into the community. Part of those efforts includes a “Tackle Breast Cancer” tie-in event with the Cuero Gobblers high school football team’s home game Oct. 11. Members of the medical staff and employees will be sporting their pink starting at 6:30 p.m. under the tent. Game attendees are encouraged to stop by the booth early to get educational materials and ask the doctors questions. Tackle Breast Cancer flashing LED buttons and several T-shirts will be made available as well. Football game attendees are encouraged to sport their pink (and Gobbler green) at the game.
