The West and East Orchestra's Chick-fil-A Spirit Night Fundraiser is 5-8 p.m. Sept. 16 at Chick-fil-A, 6104 N. Navarro St. Text "CFAFUNDRAISER" to 411247 to receive a text invite that must be presented as you pay, and 20% of proceeds will go toward the orchestra's programs. You may also present a paper invite if youreceive one from one of the students or parents.
