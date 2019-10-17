The Wharton Plaza Theatre’s 2019-2020 season kicks off this weekend with Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery.
To help host those who attend, the Wharton Downtown Business Association has partnered with local businesses to offer a Dinner and a Show Getaway.
Cost for the package is $250 and includes dinner for two at Provisions Bistro & Market, live theater with complimentary concession vouchers, VIP Talk Back, a visit with cast and crew, dessert and drinks after the show and hotel accommodations.
For more information, call 979-282-2226.
