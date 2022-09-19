A: Texas is the 8th least vaccinated state, including Washington, D.C., in the United States, according to research done by Wallet Hub.
Both local health leaders and Wallet Hub analysts say education about vaccines is critical to turning around the state's low standing.
"Texas is the eighth least vaccinated state because only 69% of children under 3 years of age have the combined 7-vaccine series, and just 84% of teenagers have Tdap vaccination - the third lowest percentage in the country," said Wallet Hub analyst Jill Gonzalez. "The adult flu vaccination rate is also among the lowest here, at just above 43%, and Texas has a low share of adults with tetanus vaccination, under 66%. Plus, children immunization has dropped by almost 3% over the past six years, the state has the largest share of people without health insurance - more than 17%, and the third lowest share of the population participating in an immunization information system."
The ranking isn't surprising to David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director, as the state lagged behind the rest of the country in terms of vaccination when in came to COVID-19, but it is still concerning.
It is particularly concerning for rural areas like the Crossroads as rural areas tend to lag behind large cities when comes to vaccination, Gonzales said.
"It's concerning," he said. "We've tried to get information out, accurate information throughout not just the pandemic but even before that with all vaccinations."
The situation right now for health leaders is difficult because they've had to deal with misinformation when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine and some of that mindset has bled into vaccination in general, Gonzales said.
There were groups and pockets of people who were anti-vaccination prior to the pandemic, but the environment of the pandemic gave them a platform and thus made it more difficult to get the correct information out in a timely manner while anti-vaccination groups information spread, he said.
Both Gonzales and Gonzalez agreed the best thing that can be done to combat this trend is to get accurate information out into the public and inform the public of the benefits and history of vaccines eradicating disease.
"At the same time, an analysis of the reasons why people abstain from vaccination could help those in charge find better ways to approach the issue," Gonzalez said.
In the Wallet Hub report, the highest vaccinated states were in the New England area, encompassing most of the top 10 with Iowa and Minnesota joining them.
The health department has to always look at areas where they can improve and that includes the possibility of reaching out to those state to see if there is any best practices that could be applied here, Gonzales said.
