Theatre Victoria presents six performances of the musical production of The Wizard of Oz beginning July 22. Meet The Tin Man, Cowardly Lion, Scarecrow and a couple of Munchkins.
The Mayor and Coroner of Munchkinland
Upcoming 7th graders, Zeus Alvarado and Aaron Jeson II, are two of the many young performers in the cast of The Wizard of Oz.
Zeus would like to become a computer animator and enjoys creating games. He was about 9 years old when he first performed in a theater production. He plays the Munchkin coroner as well as one of the flying monkeys in the production.
He said, “it’s a minor role,” however, it is one of the few that have a solo singing part for children.
Zeus had his first acting experience performing in theater summer camp. “I did Lion King. That was like my first play. I've done Nutcracker and Aladdin. So, I'm pretty sure Michael (Teer) was already kind of aware that I was here,” he said about his casting.
Zeus said he enjoys “Just being able to make loads of people happy. That's the whole reason I've chosen entertainment as my career choice. I love seeing people smile, laugh things like that.”
Aaron Jeson II, whose nickname is Ajax, because he shares his name with his dad, has been involved in theater since he was five years old. He is the Mayor of Munchkin City in the production.
Ajax explains his mother was the fine arts teacher at Faith Academy for 16 years and was the music director for Ring of Fire at Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts. He said she is helping out with the Wizard of Oz production.
Ajax has been singing for most of his life. “I sing at my church for the student ministry.” Because his mom is a music teacher “she’s given me voice lessons. She’s also helped me perfect my lines and give me personalities I can do.” He said he learned how to use a different tone of voice or use a dialect to create a character.
Ajax said he gets a bit shaky and sweaty before going on stage, but once he “hits the stage” it all goes away. He’s learned how to deal with stress through his theater work.
Zeus said the scariest thought is “if I screw up there, everyone’s gonna see that.”
Both Zeus and Ajax recommend getting involved in theater for other kids. “It’s really fun. You make friends and grow a big relationship with other kids,” Ajax said.
The Scarecrow/Hunk
Tom Schilb plays the Scarecrow in the musical. It’s a very physical role, as the character must always seem a little bit wobbly on his feet. “It's a challenge to do that. I've seen the film from 1939, probably more times than I could ever count. So, for me, Ray Bolger, who played the Scarecrow in that film, is an absolutely iconic performance — just the way he moves, it's hard to describe really, I can see the guy dancing on what looks like on the sides of his ankles.”
Schilb said his approach to the character is to “dig down” to understand what makes the Scarecrow appealing. “This story has been retold, since it's been written, over and over again. … he's a character that we all kind of know, you know, somebody who is more capable than he knows.”
He began acting when attending Tarleton State University in Fort Worth. “I took an into to theater class and loved it so much that I decided to major in it, in addition to my other degree, which is English.”
The college program included all aspects of theater, such as acting, directing, lighting and sound, costumes, and set design. “Really everything.” He said he learned to enjoy all aspects of the theater.
Schilb works for the University of Houston-Victoria as a librarian. It was there he first became acquainted with Theatre Victoria through co-workers which led him to help with costumes for the play Certifiably Yours.
Schilb said of all the show he enjoys, The Wizard of Oz “in particular is a very special one to me.” So, he was determined to audition for a role in it.
“I've been a fan of this show my entire life. I cannot remember a time when I did not love The Wizard of Oz,” he said. “We have a spectacular cast. … I can confidently say we have some of the most talented performers I've ever had the pleasure to work with. … Everybody loves it and understands that it's got this timeless quality that really never goes out of style.”
The Cowardly Lion/Zeke
Emma Rose recently graduated from Victoria College in May from the Physical Therapist Assistant program. She said she has done theater since she was about 7 years old when she was living in Port Lavaca. She now lives in Refugio.
In high school, she performed in choir and solo and ensemble competitions, and like many Texans, “I've been singing in church since forever.”
Rose first got involved with Theatre Victoria when they were holding auditions for the musical Nine to Five. She ended up getting cast as Doralee Rhodes, Dolly Parton’s character. “It was so much fun. It’s still one of my favorite shows.”
She said performing while attending college was “a lot to take on at first, but it was just wonderful.” She said The Wizard of Oz will be her eighth show now. “I jumped in, and I caught the bug,” she said laughing.
Rose said she was in the ensemble casts in shows such as Mamma Mia and Sister Act. “In those shows, I met some of my very best friends.” Developing friendships is one of the best parts of theater work, she said.
“The most recent show I was in was Legally Blonde: The Musical and I played Paulette, the hairdresser, and that was so much fun.” Rose said she tends to stick with comedic roles. “They're my thing. And I also really like to do accents.”
Since the Cowardly Lion is a male role, and includes the role of Zeke, the farmhand, it is a challenge. Rose explained she is “a huge cat person. I take that love for cats, and I put it into the character.
The vocal range is also a bit of a challenge. “Typically, I do have a much lower range, but the songs themselves are written for a man with a lower range, so I pick them up or I can't hit those notes lower… Acting wise, I'm learning from my Scarecrow and my Tin Man. I'm constantly looking at their mannerisms.”
Rose said she feels this is an especially great show for families. “We've all grown up with this story and this show and live theater is such a cool and different way to experience it. And I think it's one of those shows that's enjoyable for the whole family, you know, your kids can come enjoy singing along with all the songs that you grew up with and have a good time.”
The Tin Man/Hickory
The Wizard of Oz musical will be Henry Emiliano’s 14th production with Theatre Victoria. He has spent a decade with them, beginning with their show Beauty and the Beast.
Emiliano first got started in theater when he took a junior high school elective. Later he said he received “a small drama scholarship to Victoria College” and participated in productions at the college.
He said Theatre Victoria has been “an amazing addition to my life, it has directly influenced a lot of great things. I've made lifelong friends.”
Although he’s had no professional vocal training he said he learned a lot from his cousins who performed in bands while he was growing up as well as from working on stage productions. “I also sing on my church's worship team and so that kind of keeps me in practice for the most part.”
When he is not performing Emiliano works for region three Education Service Center as a public outreach coordinator for the Early Childhood Intervention Program.
As a professional who works with young children, Emiliano enjoys watching the children work on their Munchkin performance. These youngest actors primarily rehearse in a separate room in the theater. “I have gotten to see them perform and it is the most beautiful thing. … I saw them perform "Ding Dong the Witch is Dead" … watching the kids in their element — having fun at that level — that's just amazing.”
The Tin Man, “is a hopeless romantic,” said Emiliano, who emphasized he doesn’t want to “do an exact imitation” of the film version of the character. The Tin Man is a character “who is just moving through every day like he's in love, but at the same time, keeping in mind, he doesn't have a heart — he doesn't necessarily know how to love.”
Emiliano said that the true heart of the story is when the Wizard tells the Tin Man “that the most important thing to remember is that is not about how much a heart loves, but how much that heart is loved in return.”
“That is such a beautiful sentiment,” he added.
Emiliano said one of the best things about Victoria is finding out “how much talent there is.”
“One thing that is absolutely undeniable, that I love getting to learn over and over and over again, is that there is a very amazing group of people who have a heart, the size of Texas itself, who come out and perform to make other people happy, and they are amazingly talented in what they do. And I am honored to be a part of it.”
