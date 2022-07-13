If You Go

WHAT: "The Wizard of Oz," by Theatre Victoria

WHERE: Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. July 22, 23, 28, 29, 30; 2 p.m. July 24, 31.

TICKETS: Start at $25. To purchase online go to: weldercentertickets.universitytickets.com. The box office is open one hour before all ticketed events. Call 361-570-8587.