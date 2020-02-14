The Victoria Professional Express Network of the American Business Women’s Association is offering one $1,000 and one $2,000 scholarship through the Stephen Bufton Memorial Educational Fund to two deserving area students.
Each year, local chapters of American Business Women’s Association provide Stephen Bufton Memorial Scholarships to female students who will be attending accredited U.S. colleges, universities and community/vocational schools. Applicants must be citizens of the United States; residents of Victoria County and surrounding counties; plan to attend either a community/technical/vocational school or a U.S. college/university that offers baccalaureate degrees, and have a GPA of 2.75 or higher. Eligible women interested in applying for the scholarship should contact Rachel Nessel, Victoria Professional Express Network Professional Development chair, at Rachel.Nessel@VictoriaCollege.edu with their name, email address, and which college/university they plan to attend in the fall.
Applications must be completed by May 15. A minimum of three eligible completed applications are required in order for the scholarship to be awarded. The scholarship recipients will be notified in July.
Stephen Bufton Memorial Educational Fund, American Business Women’s Association’s national educational fund, is one of the most highly respected grant and scholarship funds in the country. For more than 60 years, American Business Women’s Association has helped women achieve their business and professional success through educational scholarships. Since its inception, more than 17,000 women nationwide have been awarded more than $17 million in scholarships.
The Victoria Professional Express Network members meet from 11:30 to 1 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the Victoria Country Club.
