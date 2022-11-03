Woodturners

The Woodturners will sell these snowmen at the Market Days in Hallettsville on Nov. 19 at the Hallettsville Knights of Columbus Hall.

 Contributed Photo

The Woodturners will meet from 10 a.m.- noon Saturday at 906 Havana St., in Victoria.

For more information, call Ray Moreno at 361-649-9034,  Pat Whelan at 281-773-6347 or Curtis Kerth at 361-676-6076.

Recommended For You


Tags