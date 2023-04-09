The YMCA of the Golden Crescent held its annual meeting in late February and presented its first Community Champion Award to the Matagorda Bay Mitigation Trust.
The Community Champion Award was created to recognize the outstanding efforts of our community by a business partner. One of the key factors in the YMCA's success is the support of local businesses. These businesses generously donate resources, funds, and expertise to help the YMCA continue to provide these vital programs and services to the community, according to a news release from the YMCA.
The Matagorda Bay Mitigation Trust has provided environmental programs for summer camp students at the Calhoun County YMCA for the past three years. The objective of teaching children environmental education is to ingrain the preservation of nature into their daily lives. This environmental program has served 372 students ages 3-14 since 2020.
“The money received from the Trust has expanded our programming in so many ways,” said Michele Morales, executive director of the Calhoun County YMCA. “Our kids have excavated like archeologists, they have seined in the local bays, and they have gone fishing in the bay and local lakes. They have studied the difference between freshwater species and saltwater plants, animals, habitats and so many other things that many do not think about.”
Diane Wilson and Steven Raabe received the award on behalf of the Trust. The mission of the Matagorda Bay Mitigation Trust is to support and fund environmental mitigation projects, studies, and initiatives in the Matagorda Bay and San Antonio Bay ecosystems and other purposes allowed under the Consent Decree.
“We believe that the education and engagement of our children are key to safeguarding the environment for generations to come. We are proud of our efforts in creating impactful initiatives and programs that inspire and empower young minds to take action on environmental issues, equipping them with the knowledge and tools to become environmental stewards," said Raabe.
The YMCA of the Golden Crescent is proud to acknowledge and recognize local businesses for their continued support of the YMCA and its mission to strengthen the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.
For more information about the YMCA of the Golden Crescent and its programs, please visit www.ymcagoldencrescent.org.