The YMCA of the Golden Crescent recently presented its first Community Champion Award to the Matagorda Bay Mitigation Trust. Shown are, from left, Michele Morales, executive director of the Calhoun County YMCA; Steven Raabe and Diane Wilson, Matagorda Bay Mitigation Trust; Bob Bailey, chief volunteer officer; and William "Bud" Oliver, chief executive officer YMCA of the Golden Crescent.