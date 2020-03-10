The YMCA of the Golden Crescent is beginning its annual campaign this month to ensure everyone in Victoria, Port Lavaca and the surrounding area has access to vital community programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
Every day, the YMCA of the Golden Crescent works to support the people and neighborhoods that need it most by addressing community issues, such as school readiness, chronic diseases and drowning prevention.
“The Y is here for you. No one is turned away from the Y for the inability to pay. We rely on our annual campaign to enable us to open our doors to the entire community,” says Marketing Director Aubrey McWilliams. “Association wide, we provided over $500,000 in scholarships in 2019. This was only made possible by the continued support of our donors, members and neighbors.”
This year, the YMCA of the Golden Crescent hopes to raise $120,000 as an association, with each local branch working toward an individual fundraising goal. Charitable gifts from YMCA donors help provide financial assistance for children, adults and families to participate in Y programs.
The YMCA of the Golden Crescent’s annual campaign starts during the month of March, with individual kick-off dates/events varying from branch to branch. To learn more about how to support the Y’s cause, please contact William “Bud” Oliver, President/CEO, at 361-575-0511, woliver@ymcavictoria.org or visit ymcavictoria.org.
