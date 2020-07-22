Yoakum Community Hospital was named one of the best places to work in the health care industry, the hospital said Wednesday.
The Yoakum hospital is one of 150 companies chosen for the recognition by Modern Healthcare, a business publication that covers the health care industry.
"It has been an especially trying year for the world, and healthcare in particular as COVID-19 ravages our communities and your workplaces," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor, in a statement. "But the organizations recognized on this year's list rose to the top and continued to be a source of strength for their teammates. They have seen their colleagues fall ill to the virus and struggled with the economic impact of the pandemic. The loyalty and trust between employers and their workers is being put to the test now more than ever. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for continuing to serve their workforce and communities during such an unprecedented time."
Yoakum Community Hospital is a 23-bed, critical access hospital that has been serving area communities since 1922, according to a news release. The hospital provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, including laboratory, rehabilitation, imaging, emergency, general medicine, diabetes education, treatment for sleep disorders, surgery, wound and hyperbaric care.
“We are truly honored to be recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Best Places to Work in 2020,” said Karen Barber, chief executive officer of Yoakum Community Hospital. “As a hospital, we feel a deep sense of commitment to all those who place their trust in our care. Our primary focus remains the delivery of exceptional care that exceeds standards in quality, safety and patient satisfaction. We are proud and thankful for our amazing team, who remain committed to providing comprehensive healthcare with compassion, dignity and respect to our community.”
This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.
Yoakum Community Hospital will find out its ranking on the list of 150 companies and be celebrated at the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place virtually in October.
