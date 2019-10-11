CrossPointe Dance Project presents You Are Wanted: Anti-Bullying Project from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Ethel Lee Tracy Park, 501 E. Larkspur St.
All of us have experienced or witnessed some form of bullying at some point in our lives. CrossPointe Dance Project delivers a timeless message for today's reality through the performing arts on bullying and its effects, causes and prevention. This is a free outdoor performance, bring your lawn chair or blanket to sit on. The event will contain mature subject matter and is intended for middle school and high school students and parents.
