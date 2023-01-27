Your Life: TAAF Winter Games draw athletes from Texas and beyond

The Texas Amateur Athletic Federation held the first weekend of its 2023 Winter Games from Jan. 14-16 in athletic facilities around Victoria.
Some of the athletes came by themselves, some came with their pickleball doubles partner and others came as a team — from San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Kerrville or as far away as New Orleans and Michigan.
The weekend’s competitions included swimming, pickleball, adaptive basketball and cornhole.
The second and final weekend of the Winter Games will be March 4 — 6.