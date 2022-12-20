A Yorktown woman said her father died alone in his home in San Antonio sometime in July, unbeknownst to his family.
Despite having a close relationship with her father, she lived more than two hours away from him, but she didn't expect to be unaware of his death.
"I constantly go back to the last time I saw him. There's that constant thought of 'How long was he down? Was it an instant thing? Did he suffer?'" the woman said. "There is a lot of regret, wondering if I could have done something differently. It wasn't the first time we'd gone that long without talking. That three weeks seems longer when you know what happened. He was with us for every holiday and my daughter's Saturday baseball games."
His body lay undiscovered for three weeks before a neighbor called law enforcement to report he hadn't seen the man in quite some time. By the time the man's daughter, his only child, knew he had died, his body was in an advanced state of decomposition.
Once a body is removed by a coroner or medical examiner, the place where the body was found is left a "terrible" scene, one local cleanup business owner said Dec. 7.
The woman who lost her father said she did not know what to do. In her grief, she didn't know how to clean up what was left behind when his body was removed. But Angels Among Us, a Victoria cleanup team, came in and cleaned her father's home, putting the physical space of the death back to "how it was before," sparing her further pain.
"That's our most frequent call. No one has seen grandma in a while, and she is discovered dead. It's a terrible scene. The body melts. The hair comes off. It gets grotesque," Donna Odem-Nichols, company owner, said. "There are maggots. We biohazard up and go in there, and we literally scrub the floors with toothbrushes to make sure there is no smell left."
Odem-Nichols is a retired Victoria firefighter captain, and she and her husband, John S. Nichols, own Angels Among Us — the only locally-owned company like it in Victoria, she said — dedicated to trauma, crime scene, unattended death and hoarding cleanup with a compassionate attitude.
The Yorktown woman, who declined to give her name, said her father was 67 years old and suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cirrhosis of the liver. She spoke with him on the phone from time to time, she said, but sometimes went weeks without talking to him. She never suspected he had died.
"When I first went into the home after the coroner had removed his body but before it was cleaned, there was a terrible stench," the woman said. "There was body tissue left behind."
She personally knew Odem-Nichols and hired her to clean her father's home.
"She cleaned the house so well for me that the next time I walked in I couldn't tell anything had happened in there," the woman said. "Donna is amazing. She's a very compassionate person. I didn't know what I was going to do, and she said, 'Don't worry about it. This is what I do.'"
Odem-Nichols said she and her cleanup partner, Marty Williamson, a registered nurse and certified peace officer, focus heavily on the compassionate component when called in to clean up. They employ a team of like-minded people.
"We don't just clean. We disinfect, decontaminate and remove visuals, like bullet holes," Odem-Nichols said. "People sometimes think, 'I'll just wipe it up,' but that's not a good thing for several reasons. It has to be tended to with the right chemicals, not to mention the trauma such a cleanup can cause a family member. How horrific is that?"
Williamson added sometimes a family member's death may have occurred in "a bedroom down the hall and the family has to continue living there," and, while another company may not come quickly, Angels Among Us makes it a point to get there as soon as possible.
"We will sometimes have the family waiting in the living room while we do a job," Odem-Nichols said. "We will do what it takes to erase the visuals of what happened, from rearranging furniture to making beds, after any biohazardous materials have been removed."
The company sometimes has to rip up carpet or remove a wall in extreme cases, Odem-Nichols and Williamson said. She said they will clean a wall shelf full of knickknacks, if necessary, carefully removing any biological material from each piece while preserving as many personal belongings as they can for the survivors.
Angels Among Us contracts with waste collection company Stericycle to dispose of biological materials and is certified under its parent company Amdecom, Odem-Nichols said.
Odem-Nichols and Williamson said they got a start in the business when they worked a case as first responders years ago.
"I remember the call like it was yesterday. This man shot himself, and his family was so distraught. And Marty and I actually got off of work and went back to help them," Odem-Nichola said. "And that is why we got into this business. At the end of the day, it's really not about the dollar figure. It's about the fact that we help these people."
Odem-Nichols said her company performs about one cleanup a month.
As a goal, she would like more people to be aware of her service, so that she and her team can help alleviate the pain of a traumatic cleanup.
"We leave it not the same scene — clean," Odem-Nichols said. "We feel like we help people deal with their grief better."
"People can't even picture themselves in a situation where they're going to need a company like this. It's hard to advertise it, because you don't wish it on anyone," Williamson said. "But if it does happen, we'd like to be there to help."