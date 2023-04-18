GANADO — The Ganado school board will review at a Wednesday meeting a complaint accusing a member of being intoxicated and verbally abusive at district sports games.

In a complaint filed on Jan. 20, Ganado resident Josefina Rodriguez, 44, said other school board members were present and aware of Trustee Jamie Bures’ behavior but did not address it.

“Bures’ behavior was unbecoming as a representative of GISD and certainly did not set a good example for our students,” according to Rodriguez’s complaint.

Bures disputed the complaint Tuesday.

He said he often gets excited at school sports games but added he was not intoxicated, calling the complaint a “hit piece.”

Rodriguez filed the complaint, she said, after Bures confronted her at a basketball game following complaints from community members. The complaints were about incidents at a Ganado home football game against Bloomington in October and an away varsity basketball game in Shiner.

According to documents related to Rodriguez’s complaint, Bures’ behavior and intoxication caused him to be escorted out of the games.

Rodriguez said she heard about the incidents from other people in attendance.

She and other community members want the board to ensure that Bures can’t run for office again.

“It’s not the example we want set for our kids,” Rodriguez said.

Bures, the most senior member of the Ganado school board, had already decided not to run for his board position, but the decision was independent of the complaint against him, he said.

“I had communicated months ago that I wasn’t going to run again,” he said. “I’m just tired of dealing with people.”

Although he was asked to leave the games in question, he said, he wasn’t intoxicated.

He said he is often boisterous at school sporting events and can get loud, and he left both games without issue once asked.

The Victoria Advocate reached out to the Ganado Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office about Bures on Tuesday. There were no calls for assistance regarding the Ganado incidents, and he has never spent time in the county jail, authorities said.

The Advocate reached out to the Shiner Police Department about the basketball game, but did not receive a response Tuesday.

Bures said he expects the board to back him and will respond to the accusations during the Wednesday meeting.

“It’s my last meeting anyway,” Bures said.