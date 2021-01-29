Congressman Michael Cloud (TX-27) announced his new assignment to the House Agriculture Committee for the 117th Congress.
The committee maintains jurisdiction relating to the U.S. agriculture industry, trade, and markets, as well as food transparency, forestry, nutrition, conservation, and rural development.
“I’m honored to now represent the 27th Congressional District of Texas on the Agriculture Committee,” said Cloud. “As a voice for farmers and ranchers in my district and the state of Texas, I look forward to helping develop policy that can support our agricultural industry. I will work to ensure people in overlooked places have a strong voice in Washington.”
From cattle to corn, rice to sorghum, and everything in between, agriculture plays a critical role in supporting the Texas economy. Both agriculture and trade go hand in hand in sharing products from local markets with the world. The Port of Corpus Christi, in the 27th Congressional District of Texas, is the thirteenth largest port for agriculture trade in the country. Other ports within the district also help with the transportation of agriculture goods. One of Cloud’s top priorities is making sure issues important to rural Texas are not overlooked, including the periodic farm bill and international trade agreements.
“Farming and ranching are essential to our country’s success,” said Cloud. “There could be no more basic national security issue than to ensure a sustainable and affordable food supply. America’s farmers and ranchers face unique challenges including high cost of production, a shrinking workforce, natural disasters and burdensome federal regulations. We must work to ensure favorable economic conditions necessary for U.S. agriculture workers to flourish here at home and open up trade opportunities abroad. We have also seen how detrimental it can be when essential supplies are based elsewhere. We must work to ensure the most basic security — a U.S. based food supply — while finding new opportunities for export around the world.”
The agriculture industry not only contributes to local, state, and national economies but also promotes international diplomacy. While countries like China work to undermine the United States’ interests, the U.S. can and will use American agriculture to strengthen ties to our allies. Exporting American agricultural products plays a critical role in the nation’s economy, and strong trade agreements provide good paying jobs and higher revenues for farmers and ranchers. Cloud helped lead the effort to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA) as a part of the USMCA Task Force.
“Trade policy has a real-life impact on the lives and work of our farmers and ranchers in South Texas, so we are going to keep working for strong international trade agreements,” Cloud said.
“Congressman Cloud will be a great representative for the Lone Star state on the Agriculture Committee. "This new position is a huge win for Texas and the people of the 27th District,” said Rep. Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson, Republican Leader of the House Agriculture Committee.
“In this role, he will continue to be a strong advocate for economic growth and rural communities. As the sole Republican representative from Texas, Mike’s perspective will be critical as we begin crafting the next farm bill.” “I’m proud to have Congressman Cloud carry on the tradition of representing Texas on the Agriculture Committee," said former Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee K. Michael Conaway. "The Texas agriculture community is in good hands.” The House Steering Committee recommends this assignment, and it will go before the House Republican Conference to be ratified. Congressman Cloud will be the only Texas Republican on the Agriculture Committee. Subcommittee assignments have yet to be announced.
