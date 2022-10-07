A Port Lavaca man's passion for a coastal ecosystem will be carried on by a local organization.
Myron Spree, known as "Buster" to his friends, died on Aug. 29. Once a commercial shrimper in Lavaca Bay, Spree later became an active member of the Lavaca Bay Foundation.
Foundation President Paul Bunnell and Treasurer Janet Weaver said Spree was a resource when members of the organization learned about how plastic pellet pollution was harming fishermen.
"I think people like Buster inspired the creation of the foundation," Weaver said. "The guys who have spent their life on the bay and know the bay intimately. There aren't too many of them left."
The bay foundation launched in 2018 as a group seeking to support conservation efforts by inviting scientists and environmental activists to inform citizens on how they can help preserve local ecosystems.
"The bays are very resilient but they are also subject to stressors," Bunnell, the foundation president, said. "What's happening in our bay system — I mean Lavaca, Matagorda and San Antonio bays — is that the stressors are adding up."
One of the stressors Spree raised awareness for was the increase in freshwater inflow because of industrial production, such as from the Formosa Plastics Corp. plant in Point Comfort.
"Buster and I would go out on the water to where (Formosa's stormwater drainage outfalls) are and there would not only be a large amount of water flowing along the point where erosion had occurred, but also it would have plastic pellets in it," Bunnell said.
Spree contributed to San Antonio Bay Estuarine Waterkeeper's lawsuit against Formosa, Weaver said. He submitted videos of pellet pollution in the local bay ecosystem.
A 2019 federal court decision resulted in Formosa agreeing to clean up areas of Lavaca Bay where too many pellets had been found. Last month, an employee from the plastics corporation spoke at an LBF meeting about Formosa's new developments in its effort to keep pellets out of the bay.
Bunnell and Weaver said they will miss Spree's friendship and his ability to communicate with people about the issues he felt were important to the preservation of Lavaca Bay.
"We have met individuals whose interests are in their love of the water, Bunnell said. "They are passionate in terms of wanting other people to change their perspectives by spending time in our bay system."
"Buster was really good at getting things going," Weaver said. "It was discouraging for me at times because it's sometimes hard to get the community involved. He was always just very encouraging and supportive. We'll miss that."