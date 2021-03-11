The foundation for a pavilion honoring Vietnam veterans was laid Thursday morning at Patriot's Park in Victoria County.
"It looks great," said Ernest Montez, president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Crossroads Chapter 898. "This is for the soldiers who didn't make it back or got killed in Vietnam, plus the soldiers and veterans that served there and are still alive."
Victoria County's commissioners court designated the area for the site more than a year ago after members of Chapter 898 expressed desire to build a permanent memorial, Montez said.
Chapter 898 is a nonprofit dedicated to all veterans who served in Vietnam between February 28, 1961 and May 7, 1975, or in any duty location between August 5, 1964 and May 7, 1975.
More than 58,200 American soldiers died in the Vietnam War, according to the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration.
The pavilion will have a roof and entrance for people with physical disabilities, and will feature about 800 engraved bricks dedicated to local Vietnam veterans who served in Vietnam, Montez. There will also be a mural, VVA emblem and three flag poles for an American flag, Prisoner of War flag and Vietnam Veterans of America flag.
The Chapter has raised $1,500 for the project, but is in need of donations for completion, Montez said.
"The flag poles are $1,500, and it's three of them — two 15-foot and one 20-foot," he said. "We can't even afford to buy one … we've got enough money to buy the bricks, but it's hard."
Montez said the Chapter is accepting $50 donations for brick sponsorship. If anyone wishes to donate in honor of a specific Vietnam veteran, they can include the veteran's information for engraving with their donation.
