After years of being closed, the city of Victoria plans to start renovating the Riverside Park duck pond in the coming weeks and will break ground on the project this week.

The city's contract with Lester Contracting indicates the project will begin Monday and is expected to be completed by October 2023. The layout for the duck pond was designed by Luck Design Team and approved by the Victoria City Council in 2020.

The duck pond has been closed since 2018 due to sidewalk damage that was partly caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The design will include a walkway around the perimeter of the pond. A new gazebo will be constructed and stand on an overlook over the surface of the pond. Other items planned for the pond include a wall around the edge of the pond to prevent erosion, a duck feeding area with seating along the side of the pond, water foundations with LED lighting and a floating fishing pier.

The total cost of the construction contract is $1.6 million. This does not include some of the features such as the gazebo, the pier and a holding pond, which will be purchased directly by the city. The cost of these features is about $250,000 with the city saving an estimated $160,000, according to city documents.

The planned gazebo location will be easier to maintain, will be closer to parking and offer a scenic view of the pond, according to city documents.

The city council approved the contract during the July 19 meeting. In 2021, the city applied for and received a $621,000 grant from Texas Parks & Wildlife toward the cost of the duck pond.

The work on the pond will be done in two phases. In the first phase, the city and contractor plan to excavate the holding pond on the golf course; connect the irrigation pond on the golf course; demolish the sidewalks and the island; create one large pond and dredge it to make it suitable as a fish habitat; and pour a new trail system and retaining wall throughout the majority of the pond area.

In the second phase, the city and contractor plan to pour the remainder of the trail system which should allow connection to the existing cart path to create a fully looped walking trail; install a boardwalk along the northeast corner of the pond; install electricity for the new amenities; and install hydroseeding to assist with proper turf grow-in and help with soil stabilization.