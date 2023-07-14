A contractor died in an apparent fall at the Formosa Plastics facility in Point Comfort Friday morning, a company spokesperson and Calhoun County Sheriff's office confirmed.
A scaffold inspector performing work at the facility through a contracted company died. His name and city of residence has not been released.
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Johnny Krause said that just after 7 a.m. police received a call that a man in his early 30s was found at the facility and was not responsive. It is unclear what condition the man was in at that time, but Krause said CPR was administered by Formosa personnel, but was unsuccessful in reviving him.
After an investigation by the sheriff's office, it appears the man fell from a structure and sustained a head injury and other injuries, causing his death, Krause said. It is not clear how far he fell.
Krause said the incident appears to have been an accident and there are no signs of foul play.
A spokesman for OSHA confirmed Friday afternoon that the agency is investigating the death.
In statement released by Formosa Friday afternoon, the company said an investigation into the incident is ongoing and the company could not give any further details at this time.
"We would like to express our deepest sympathies to the contractor employee’s family," the statement read.
Krause also expressed condolences on behalf of the sheriff's office. He said he expects an autopsy to be conducted within the next few days. He also said he expects OSHA to get involved a conduct an investigation.