Victoria County commissioners will consider a resolution on Monday opposing a planned nursing school program.
DeTar Healthcare System could allow Jersey College, a for-profit nursing school based in New Jersey, to open a program that would bring nurses to its hospital in Victoria. Several officials have voiced concern the Jersey College program would replace existing programs at Victoria College and the University of Houston-Victoria, which have been known to keep nurses in the Crossroads after their graduation.
"We are concerned about the impact on our local institutions and the availability of nurses in our area if this program were to exist," Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said.
By declaring its opposition to the proposed nursing program, Zeller said the commissioners court will influence other officials to speak out against the plan.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 1,120 nurses were employed in Victoria in May 2021. Zeller said he would like to see nurses from the Crossroads stay in the area for work. The county judge is not confident the Jersey College program will support that effort.
"We don't want to see new graduates find work in just a single healthcare system," Zeller said.