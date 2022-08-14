Sunday's cooldown brought two longtime Patriot Park fisherman out to cast a line for the first time this summer.
With the sky overcast and temperatures topping out at 85 degrees, Adam Gonzalez, 72, and his son-in-law, Billy Valdez, 56, set up under a tall oak and cast three lines.
Gonzales has lived in Victoria his entire life and said that this past summer was a bit unbearable. He's not sure he can recall one quite so hot — too hot for summer fishing at the park.
"This is nice weather," Gonzales said. "It's finally cool enough to come out. I've been bringing my dog early in the morning to run, but this is the first time I've been able to stand it myself out here during the day."
Temperatures in Victoria are expected to return to the 90s this week with lows in the 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi. Rainfall will continue in the region through Monday night
As a low-pressure system moves inland near the Rio Grande River by Monday, the risk for excessive rainfall shifts west with a marginal risk of excessive rainfall extending into the Coastal Bend and Coastal Plains through Goliad and Refugio counties.
But at the park on Sunday, Valdez agreed that it was the cooler weather that brought them out. The fish, not so much. The pair had only snagged one — a 5-inch bass which they threw back.
Gonzales said it was an unusual catch.
"Usually it's all catfish here," he said. "The biggest catfish I ever caught was a 12-pounder."
Gonzales has been fishing the pond for as long as he can remember. He said he can remember back to his early 20s, 50-years ago.
Valdez said that he first came to the place back in the 1970s. He was in high school, he recalled, at Stroman, about 1979. The middle school was a high school back then. Stroman High School had its run from 1967-2000.
"We would walk down here after school to swim," he said. "Back then this wasn't Patriot Park. We called it Blue Waters. The lake's name was Ski Lake."
That's a long hike, from Stroman to Patriot Park, of about 7 miles.
"We didn't have cellphones," Valdez said. "Coming down here is what we did."
