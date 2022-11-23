Deputies arrested Ransom Zion Johnson, 23, of Corpus Christi, Tuesday, on a warrant charging him with publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material.
Johnson has since been released.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Edna man by deputies Nov. 22 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Goliad man by deputies Nov. 22 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 22 on suspicion of assaulting a family member, causing injury, and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 22 on suspicion of criminal trespassing and on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a criminal mischief between $100-$750 case.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 22 on suspicion of two counts of robbery and evading arrest or detention.