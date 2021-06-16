Victoria Advocate reporter Kali Venable won second place in the feature series category from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editor’s annual Excellence in Journalism Contest Tuesday. Venable and former Advocate reporter Ciara McCarthy also shared an honorable mention in the feature series category for a project they co-reported. These awards were accidentally left out of a story on Page A2 Wednesday.
Correction: Advocate earned 2 additional TAPME awards
- Advocate Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
- Correction: Grand jury declined to indict witness on capital murder charges
- Correction: Spoetzl Brewery invested $1 million in brewery upgrades
- Correction: Green Lake meeting held Thursday
- Correction: U.S. Customs and Border Protection supervisor's name misspelled
- Veterans left off list of those honored on Memorial Day
