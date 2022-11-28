The Museum of the Coastal Bend's annual Holiday Artisans Market is from  11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 1. The incorrect dates were published on Page 80 of the winter issue of the Discover 361 magazine.

Becky Cooper is managing editor for the Victoria Advocate.

Becky Cooper is managing editor for the Victoria Advocate. She received her degree in journalism from Southwest Texas State University. She joined the Victoria Advocate on April 1, 1985. Contact her at bcooper@vicad.com.