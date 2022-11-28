The Museum of the Coastal Bend's annual Holiday Artisans Market is from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 1. The incorrect dates were published on Page 80 of the winter issue of the Discover 361 magazine.
Correction: Artisans Market is Dec. 1
Becky Cooper
Managing Editor
Becky Cooper is managing editor for the Victoria Advocate. She received her degree in journalism from Southwest Texas State University. She joined the Victoria Advocate on April 1, 1985. Contact her at bcooper@vicad.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Online Poll
Do you like homemade chili?
Most Popular
Articles
- Local makeup artist finds success through challenging journey
- Mr. Gatti’s Pizza set to return to Victoria
- Area Football Playoff Pairings
- Know before you dine out -- read this week's restaurant inspection reports
- Historic Schroeder Hall in Goliad County to stop showing live music
- Regional final berth at stake for long-time rivals
- Hallettsville Festival of Lights tradition continues
- Where does COVID-19 rank as a cause of death among people under 19?
- Area Football Playoff Previews
- 'Chili, charity and fun': Thanksgiving weekend Chili cook-off part of group's annual $1 million fund-raising
Commented
- Esther Tilley (2)
- Alicia R Torres (1)
- Dian Lynn Johnson (1)
- Debra D. Zaiontz (1)
Recent Comments
-
Margarette Wright said:Dian, you were a beautiful person inside and out with a personality that shined and would grow on you. Having you for a friend of 40 years was a blessing and always will be. I will treasure th…
-
Dora Rendon said:My Bobby always had very fond memories[ of Ms Torres. One he always repeated was him n the gang play football n then coming in to enjoy her homemade tortillas. This was a routine n they could …
-
Carol Tally said:I remember Debra from middle school. She was quiet, but friendly and kind. We were often seated near each other because our last names put us at the back of the room. I pray that those who wer…
-
Claudia McCarty said:
What a beautiful person inside and out. Gone too soon. RIP Esther.
-
Timothy Eaton said:
We are so sorry for your loss. I knew Esther to be such a beautiful woman inside and out. May she rest in peace. She is with the Lord. Vick and Tim Eaton