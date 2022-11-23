The wrong person was identified as the driver of a car in which two people were killed in a wreck early Tuesday morning in Lavaca County. The person initially identified in a story on Page A1 Wednesday as the driver was the passenger.
Correction: Passenger incorrectly identified as driver in crash report
Tamara Diaz
Public Safety Reporter
Tamara covers crime and courts as the public safety reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She is a graduate of the University of Washington and a native of Minnesota.
