The Texas Department of Emergency Management will reimburse Port Lavaca for 90% of project costs associated with rebuilding Lighthouse Beach Fishing Pier as long as the city adheres to FEMA guidelines. A story on Page A3 Wednesday was unclear.

Mark Rosenberg reports on rural community life for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.

