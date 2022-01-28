A Texas Tribune story about voting rights on Page A1 Friday contained an incomplete headline. The story should have included the complete headline, "Texas violated voting rights law during redistricting, retiring state GOP senator says in sworn court statement."
Correction: Story contained incomplete headline
- Advocate Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
