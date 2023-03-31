An A1 story in Friday’s Victoria Advocate reported incorrect information about the number of school resource officers on two Victoria school district campuses. Stroman and STEM Middle school has one school resource officer, who went to check on nearby Smith STEM Academy to secure the campus. A second school resource officer was at Stroman. Victoria elementary schools do not have officers on elementary campuses all day.
Correction: Victoria elementary schools do not have SROs on campus all day
- Advocate Staff Report
-
-
- Comments
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
