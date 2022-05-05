The Santa Rita Market is solely owned by Kristin Ortiz. She is married to David Ortiz Jr.. A story on Page A4 Thursday contained incorrect information about the store’s ownership
Keith Kohn is executive editor of The Victoria Advocate. He joined The Advocate after many years as local editor at newspapers in Florida, South Carolina, New York and California. Reach him at kkohn@vicad.com
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Bystanders rushed to help injured after minivan, ambulance crash in Victoria
- Man arrested after woman injured in Victoria shooting
- Downtown Goliad attracts steady flow of new businesses
- Cinco de Mayo celebrations bring communities together
- Couple gets national attention for crafts after betting on themselves
- Handful of Latino businesses spark more interest in downtown Victoria
- Jury acquits Refugio officer in infant pepper spraying trial
- Updated: Officer found not guilty of injuring infant with pepper spray
- New Chick-fil-A restaurant planned for Victoria
- Frances Marie's to reopen on Cinco de Mayo
Commented
- I’m still angry (6)
- New Chick-fil-A restaurant planned for Victoria (3)
- Couple gets national attention for crafts after betting on themselves (2)
- Heads up high Democrats (13)
- Letter: Everyone should have the right to vote (2)
- KENNETH MURLIN HARRIS (2)
- Letter: Klacman wants to repair school (1)
- Letter: Title 42 needs to remain in place (1)
- Marion Lorraine "M. L." Sims (1)
- Victoria County commissioners OK salary comparison with neighbors (1)
- Experiencing the outdoors plays an important part of an Episcopal education (1)
- Jury acquits Refugio officer in infant pepper spraying trial (1)
- Handful of Latino businesses spark more interest in downtown Victoria (1)
- Virginia Callan Welder (1)
- Letter: Property appraisal increasing on unlivable home (1)
- Property tax assessments jump for many homeowners (1)
- Lodie Runnels, Jr. (2)
- CAROL FRITZ (1)
Recent Comments
-
Glenn Wilson said:
Mike,
That's true, I have, and if we ever have a right-leaning blogger I'll do the same with him/her. I refer to my commentary as letting the air out of my head. :-)
-
Martin Strarup said:This should never have gone to trial in the first place. Someone needs to take a good look at the upper echelon of the Refugio PD and the DA's office. This case should never have gone to trial…
-
Daniel Lopez said:
"Flautas"
-
Mike Gomez said:Thank you Glenn….Interesting but In full disclosure, you have corrected me whenever you thought I went too far to the left. Believe it or not, that’s a good thing, that’s the dialogue that I w…
-
Glenn Wilson said:Mike, so apparently your blog will continue - excellent news. As a political independent, unidentified with any political party, I find your blog informative and well researched, and it counte…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.