An article on Page A1 in the April 21 edition about the Luther Hotel in Palacios misstated who has standing in a probate case focused on the historic structure. Former employees of the hotel and Nick Herman of Yaalx, an investor who offered to buy the hotel for more than had been offered previously and who plans to restore the hotel, were ruled by Probate Judge Polly Spencer to have standing in the case, while a group of preservationists were determined to have no standing.