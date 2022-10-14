The Port Lavaca police chief did not block the Victoria Advocate reporter's phone calls as written in an editorial on Page D1 Oct. 2. The reporter had an old cellphone number for the chief and when dialed it delivered a message that the phone customer was not receiving calls from the reporter's number. The chief said the police department received new city-issued cellphone numbers about year ago. The Advocate's phone records have been updated.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
