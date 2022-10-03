  • An article on Page A1 in the Sept. 30 edition about the Hispanic Student Association at the University of Houston-Victoria incorrectly identified the university.
  • An article on Page A1 in the Oct. 1-2 Weekend edition misidentified the director of Texans for Educational Freedom, who is Christopher Zook Jr. Earlier references to this PAC conflated its name with Freedom Foundation of Texas. Texans for Educational Freedom previously was known as FFOT PAC.

