On Oct. 13 University of Houston-Victoria officials announced they were renaming and reorganizing their three schools into colleges as well as introducing a fourth college dedicated to the sciences. Those plans have to approved by the UH System Board of Regents, which is expected to happen at the regents’ Dec. 2 meeting. The story appeared on Page A1 Oct. 14.
Clarification: Board of regents must approved UHV college name changes
Recent Comments
-
Martin Strarup said:
Thank you for your service Mr. Gregurek. Both in the military and the pharmacy.
-
Glenn Wilson said:
Of course, Rick, except that he said connected to the shooting, not connected to each other or the shooter, and that was the thought that leaped to mind.
-
Alonzo Salazar said:
KKK is what they are and conducted themselves as.
-
Ron Gauntt said:I used to work out with Mr. Poole back in the 80's when I was a teenager. He would walk into the gym wearing a sleeveless shirt all pumped. You will be missed!!Semper Fi Scot. I hate to see yo…
-
Wayne Kroll said:
MS Edge browser will not accept the logon to Advocate and they need to figure it out. Use Firefox browser to log in. Works for me.
