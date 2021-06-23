On Tuesday, the Victoria Advocate reported that the Victoria Police Department’s budget for personnel costs is set to increase by $700,000 in part due to the implementation of Phase II of the Compensation Pay Plan, while the Victoria Fire Department will only see a net increase of $5,000.
To clarify, the police department will see a $93,000 increase related to the pay plan’s Phase II, which will increase the pay for 13 civilian positions.
The fire department’s proposed budget includes a $12,000 increase for four civilian positions.
It’s important to note that the police department has more civilian positions than the fire department, City Manager Jesús Garza said, which is why their budget is impacted more by Phase II.
