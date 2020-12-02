The deadline to apply for the city of Victoria's 2021 Citizens Academy is Dec. 16. A story on Page A3 Wednesday didn't list the deadline. Residents are encouraged to apply as soon as possible at victoriatx.gov/citizensacademy.
Clarification: Deadline to apply for 2021 Citizens Academy is Dec. 16
