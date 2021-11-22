The Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone proposed by city officials as part of its Downtown Master Plan is not a new tax. Instead, the reinvestment zone would place some of the future property tax revenue from property in that geographic area into a special fund meant for downtown improvements. A headline published on Page A1 Monday was unclear about how the reinvestment zone works.
Clarification: Downtown reinvestment zone is not a new tax
- Advocate Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
Mark Rosenberg reports on local, regional and breaking news for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
- Clarification: Downtown reinvestment zone is not a new tax
- Correction: Article incorrectly credited church for event
- Clarification: UHV college change must be approved by board of regents
- Clarification: UHV changes pending regents' approval
- Correction: CPR course is designed for health care workers only
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- After crash that killed 3, it took 14 hours for victims to be found
- Port Lavaca market becomes destination for local goods
- Know before you dine out -- read this week's restaurant inspection reports
- Area High School Football Playoff Pairings
- Woman reportedly assaulted by person with axe in Victoria
- Kylie Minogue's gold hot pants belong to a museum
- Tidehaven continues playoff run with win over Odem
- No new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads
- Commissioners to discuss downtown tax plan, new position at DA's office
- School Matters: Social-Emotional Learning following COVID-19
Commented
- Perception is reality (10)
- Victoria library board delays decision about 'concerning' books (6)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: Different year, different race, different Beto (6)
- Letter: Our congressman owes his constituents an explanation (4)
- Victoria library board to address controversial books at public meeting (3)
- Guest column: Change is difficult (2)
- Officials say Bloomington ISD bond failed due to low outreach, 'imprecise' ballot language (2)
- Parents concerned about usage of VISD ag barn (2)
- Are you satisfied with your internet access? (2)
- Low voter turnout again decides important education issues (1)
- Robert A. Sparks (1)
- Broadband access, services to expand in city of Victoria (1)
- Do you like the new medians on North Navarro Street in Victoria? (1)
- Janet Claire Stormont Miller (1)
- MARGARET GARNER (1)
- Blotter: 2 catalytic converters reported stolen from vehicles outside Victoria home (1)
- Anita Jean Causey (1)
- Linda Nell Woods (1)
- In Good Company (1)
- Rose Lee Pish (1)
Recent Comments
-
Carol Stubbs said:Tawny and Lana, I am so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. It was a shock when I opened the paper. I used to go on the trail rides with your mom & dad, back when we were all younger. …
-
Brian Vandale said:
Why have a survey, when nothing will be done about it. If people say they don't like them, oh well to bad.
-
Dr. Roger C. Schustereit said:
May God offer you comfort at this time.
God bless,
Dr. Roger C. Schustereit
-
Glen or Janice Ullman said:Thanks George. I gave up on Cloud when he sat like a church mouse while Trump welcomed him and the new Congress by shutting down America over a stupid, ineffective wall in the desert, that at …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.