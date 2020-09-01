Starting Sept. 1, anyone disposing of an uncovered load at Victoria’s landfill, 18141 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, will be charged a $30 fee. This fee has been in place prior to Sept. 1, but beginning Sept. 1, it will be formally enforced. The amount of time the fee has existed was not clear in a story on Page A1 Tuesday.
Clarification: Fee for uncovered loads at Victoria's landfill has existed prior to Sept. 1
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
