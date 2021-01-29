Victoria's annual Point-in-Time Count, which attempts to capture the number of homeless community members in the area, includes people living in housing that is considered uninhabitable — not everyone living in substandard housing. A story on Page A1 Friday was unclear about the living conditions of those who are included in the count.
Clarification: Homeless count includes people living in uninhabitable housing
- Advocate Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
