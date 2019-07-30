- Gulf Bend Center’s day habilitation program is closing. The existing day habilitation programs in Victoria County, Affectionate Arms Adult Day Health Care Center and Amour, are not affiliated with Gulf Bend and will remain open. The programs’ status was not clear in a story on Page A1 on Monday.
Clarifications
Clarification: Only Gulf Bend adult day centers to close
- Updated
- 0
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
