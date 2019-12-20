- Donald Reese, director of public works, said the signs discouraging panhandling will cost about $125 each, including parts, materials and labor. The first signs will go up at Rio Grande and Laurent streets; Rio Grande and Navarro streets; Houston Highway and Ben Jordan Street; Navarro Street and Loop 463; and John Stockbauer Drive and Loop 463. This information was unclear in an editorial on Page A6 on Friday.
Clarification: Panhandling signs will cost $125 each
