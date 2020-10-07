Gregory Daniel James of San Antonio, was charged with criminal negligent homicide in the September 2018 death of Jeffrey Kenneth Hobby because the investigation showed he was passing a vehicle in a no passing zone and caused a head on collision, according to the indictment in the case. This information was omitted from a story on Page A6 Wednesday.
Clarification: Truck driver passing in no passing zone
