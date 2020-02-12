James Kurth, a candidate for Victoria County commissioner of Precinct 3, earned an associate degree in liberal arts and electronics engineering from Saint Leo University; a bachelor's degree in information technology management, magna cum laude, from Trident University; and a master’s degree in management for information technology with a concentration in digital forensics and information security, magna cum laude, from Trident University.
James Soderholtz, also a candidate for the office, a earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from Sul Ross State University.
The colleges Kurth and Soderholtz attended were not listed in a story that appeared on A1 Wednesday.
