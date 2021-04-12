A Yoakum home recently awarded a historical marker after its owner Michael Machalec and his friend Steve Holifield renovated it currently has a sale pending. A correction on Page A2 Saturday was not clear about this.
Clarification: Yoakum home has a sale pending
- Advocate Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Child in critical condition after crash, driver had DWIs
- 30th anniversary of deputy's death sparks food donation effort
- Victoria man killed in two-vehicle highway crash
- Commissioners Court considers appealing Port of Victoria's flood designation
- Magnitude 3.3 earthquake detected in Gonzales County
- Backwoods SoulFood Cafe nears completion of restaurant on Southside
- Health department offers Stop the Bleed course to teach bystanders how to intervene in emergencies
- Three defendants connected to Goliad murder case due back in court in June
- In Good Company:
- Blotter: Bloomington man escapes from police after arrest on drug charges
Commented
- It's voter suppression, not voter fraud (19)
- Bye Aprill Brandon (5)
- Victoria school board district 4 candidates debate ahead of May (3)
- Victoria County Elections Board address concerns, clarifies rules for poll watchers ahead of May's elections (3)
- Activist Diane Wilson begins hunger strike to stop dredging project, oil exportation (2)
- City Corner: Victoria County vaccine hub provides prompt, efficient vaccinations (2)
- Letter: Statements made during Victoria school board candidate debate were not true (2)
- What you need to know about the May 1 elections (1)
- Letter: The backbone of any educational system are the teachers, staff not modern campuses (1)
- Lifelong educator, namesake of Cade Middle School dies at age 95 (1)
Recent Comments
-
Glenn Wilson said:
Really interesting photos. Thanx for sharing.
-
Grace Butler said:
Remember, the man who claims to want the best representing our kids and teachers "doesn't play fair". What an example to send.
-
Grace Butler said:
The more I hear about Zuck the more I hope he loses his bid. We don't need a man like him to have any more power in this town.
-
Rick Dockery said:
A few years ago I had high hopes Ben would stay towards the libertarian message. At times he does, but now seems to pick team red.
-
Rick Dockery said:
I don’t have a board member up for election, but this is getting interesting. Should be a fun couple weeks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.