At least 10 Victoria West football players either have tested positive for the novel coronavirus or have come in close contact with an infected player. A story on A1 Thursday misidentified the number of infected players. District officials declined to reveal the exact number of players who have tested positive.
Correction: 10 players either tested positive for COVID-19 or came in close contact
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED: Victoria West cancels football game after players test positive for COVID-19
- Police chief finalists head to Victoria for meet-and-greet, interviews
- Nurdle Patrol uses funds from Formosa settlement to distribute plastic pellet collection kits
- Cuero prepared to build on first win
- Six additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Crossroads
- Citizens hospital breaks ground on new ER
- Blotter: Trump yard sign reported stolen, later recovered
- Victoria man dies from injuries in Monday crash
- Schroeder Hall reschedules Byrd performance
- Victoria school district reports five students infected with coronavirus
Commented
- Letter: Omitting critical life or death warnings may be worse than inflated positivity (12)
- Guest column: Service to your country should be honored (10)
- Guest column: What the world looks like in 2024, under President Trump (8)
- Letter: The 22nd Amendment is not negotiable (6)
- Letter: 'Uninformed voters' is voters biggest fear (5)
- The Art of Denial (5)
- Girl, 3, killed after Victoria County highway crash, mother and son ejected from vehicle (3)
- Victoria commissioners approve new county purchasing policy with divided vote (3)
- Letter: Air Force veteran is neither a "sucker" nor "loser" (9)
- UPDATED: Victoria West cancels football game after players test positive for COVID-19 (3)
Recent Comments
-
Mike Gomez said:I can only hope that more responsible people have seen the light.....Today,500 generals came forward...https://news.yahoo.com/joe-biden-endorsed-trump-excoriated-093014671.html...a month or so…
-
Roy McLaurin said:
Why don't they promote within the department to fill the position?
-
Henry Robberson said:
Let's hope these same students do not infect their family members. Especially grandparents or those with underlying conditions.
-
Glen or Janice Ullman said:Sad the Grand old party has been reduced to Trump status. At this point the only thing they can conserve is the denial of truth. Trump advised people to vote twice just so he will have somethi…
-
Steve Fiedler said:
thank you for your service dean harwell and for supporting president trump, our only and i mean only hope for staving off socialism to come. hooyah!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.