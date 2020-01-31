AARP Tax-Aide is offering free income tax help from 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays from Feb. 3 – April 13 at Victoria Senior Center, 603 E. Murray St.
The service will also be open from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on two Saturdays, Feb. 8 and Feb. 15. It will be closed April 10 for Good Friday.
A story on Page 8A Friday contained incorrect information.
