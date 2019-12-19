Three U.S. presidents have been impeached: Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. A story summary on Page A1 was incorrect in Thursday's paper.
Correction: Andrew Johnson was one of 3 presidents impeached
