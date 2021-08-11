An article on Page A2 of Wednesday’s newspaper incorrectly reported the number of people who have returned mailed ballots. As of Wednesday, 566 people had returned ballots for the city’s special election.
Correction: Article incorrectly cited number of mailed ballots returned
- Advocate Staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Online Poll
Are the mosquitos bad where you live?
Most Popular
Articles
- 135 new COVID-19 cases in Crossroads, 1 free ICU bed reported in hospital region
- Know before you dine out -- read this week's restaurant inspection reports
- Dietitian Dish: Kick your soda habit
- Victoria County DA's office looks to add juvenile misdemeanor attorney
- Air quality report shutters Stroman Middle School indefinitely
- East falls to Floresville in season opener
- Senior Sandies setting tone early
- Blotter: Woman reports assault by family member
- New traps will let the city of Victoria know more about local mosquitoes
- Pickled vegetables: Beyond cucumbers
Commented
- Air quality report shutters Stroman Middle School indefinitely (10)
- Letter: We need to pray for America (8)
- Did Biden create COVID super-spreader at border? The truth about McAllen (8)
- The same GOP playbook (7)
- Texas governor orders new try at passing GOP voting laws (5)
- Syndicated column: When does the COVID-19 panic end? (5)
- Syndicated column: Republicans continue petty political squabbles amid the pandemic (5)
- City of Victoria proposes a $166 million budget (4)
- Letter: Things need to change in Victoria (4)
- Teachers prepare for back to school (3)
- Letter: 'I am convinced fraud exists' (3)
- Letter: Let communities take the needed steps to protect themselves (3)
- Letter: We took an oath (11)
- Jewel Jeanette Payne (2)
- Criminal justice advocate barred from Victoria County courthouse after making TikTok (2)
- 'Its getting worse': COVID-19 hospitalizations in Crossroads continue to rise (2)
- Letter: Task force member clarifies recommendations (1)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: What is Critical Race Theory? (1)
- Keith Greebon (1)
- VISD board works through bond proposal (1)
- The Wall Street Journal on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and sexual harassment (1)
- 135 new COVID-19 cases in Crossroads, 1 free ICU bed reported in hospital region (1)
- We froze, Abbott got paid - $1 million from the billionaire profiteer of Texas’ deadly storm (1)
- Forrest A.M. Volkert (1)
- Willie James Crosby (1)
- Abbie Kristen Knezek (1)
- Charles Edgar Lankford (1)
- Dietitian Dish: Kick your soda habit (1)
- Oscar McKenzie Cardenas (1)
- Charlie A. Baros (1)
- School districts may need to consider offering remote learning, again (1)
- SANDRA ANNETTE SANDERS PAUL (1)
- A federal lawsuit was filed against top Victoria County law enforcement officials. Here is what we know so far (1)
Recent Comments
-
Allen T Coffey said:
I stopped drinking soda water about 5 years ago. I have suffered no ill effects. I drink a lot more water now and that's nothing but good. Thanks for the article.
-
Allen T Coffey said:
Thank you for an excellent explanation and clarification of the nature of critical race theory and false controversy that has been created around it.
-
James Chandler said:I don't know Joe. Covid was a massive political tool for liberals and as a sad result, many people are skeptical of anything coming from the CDC and politicians. I mean Trump was a racist for …
-
Matilda Jane said:
Can someone tell me how many of the people hospitalized have been vaccinated. At this point i would trust comments from thrust worth family's more then the hospitals dr.
-
Rick Collie said:Joe, I agree 100%. Glen is also right to challenge local leaders to actually Lead. I believe Abbott, who cares more about politics than Texan’s lives, is deranged and has become the best frien…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.